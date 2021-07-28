Search our Archive

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Limerick this weekend

Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic in Limerick this weekend

The vaccination centre is located in the Patrickswell Racecourse

A WALK-IN Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be offered at the Limerick Racecourse this Bank Holiday weekend.

The Pfizer jab is on offer to those who have not yet had the inoculation.

It will be available to people presenting to the facility on Saturday and Sunday, between 1.30pm and 6pm, and on the Bank Holiday Monday between 8.30am and midday.

Only the Pfizer vaccine is on offer, and the facility is open to those aged 16 or over.

The HSE says people who have registered for the vaccine but have not yet been allocated an appointment can attend the walk in. But the facility is for a first vaccine only.

Walk-in clinics are taking place around the country. For more information, please click here.

