EXPLAINER: What are the changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks?

Leader reporter

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

EXPLAINER: What are the changes to Covid-19 restrictions in the coming weeks?

Hairdressers and barbers are set to re-open on May 10

THE Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that public health restrictions are to be eased from next week.

In a televised address this evening he said normality is now returning following what he described as a "disruptive, sad, lonely and frustrating" year 

He said each person has an image of a moment in their head they are looking forward to enjoying, and that now, people are closer to that moment.

The second phase of re-opening will begin on June 2, subject to public health advice.

The easing of restrictions announced this evening  are as follows:

From 4 May

Construction
All construction can restart

From 10 May

Travel
You can travel between counties in Ireland

Visitors to your garden
Maximum of 3 households or 6 people from any number of households 

Outdoor gatherings
Maximum 15 people

Outdoor training
Maximum 15 people

Retail
Click and collect services can resume
Personal services (hairdressers, barbers, beauticians)
Can reopen for customers with appointments only

Galleries, museums, libraries and other cultural attractions can reopen

Funerals
Maximum of 50 mourners at a service. No other events to take place

Weddings
Maximum of 50 guests at a service. Maximum of 6 guests at an indoor reception or 15 outdoors

Public transport
Public transport will run at 50 percent capacity

Vaccine bonus
If you are vaccinated - you can visit other households indoors

From 17 May

Retail
All retail can reopen

From 2 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)

Accommodation services (hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels)
Can reopen but services must be restricted to overnight guests and residents

From 7 June (subject to the public health situation at the time)

Visitors
You can have visitors from one other household inside your home

Restaurants and bars
Outdoor services can resume with groups limited to 6 people

Weddings
Maximum guests at reception increases to 25

Outdoor sports matches
Can be played but with no spectators

Cinemas
Can reopen

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres
Can reopen for individual training only