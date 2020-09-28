Work begins on new €2m health and wellbeing clinic in Limerick

Construction has begun of a new €2million health and wellbeing clinic on the outskirts of Limerick city.

The development at the former Ivan’s Bakery in Caherdavin is being led by Laya Healthcare which will employ more than 20 people at the new facility.

Recruitment is underway and it's hoped the new clinic will open by the end of the year.

The company says the Health & Wellbeing Clinic will provide people in Limerick, and the surrounding region, with a comprehensive breadth of healthcare services including walk-in urgent care for the treatment of minor injuries along with video consultation for minor illnesses for patients as young as 12 months.

It will open between 10am and 10pm, 365 days a year, and is accessible to everyone, so that those with health insurance, and those without, can access the service for their urgent care needs. All patients will be treated within 90 minutes.

“We are very excited that work has commenced in Limerick and when the Laya Health & Wellbeing Clinic is open, it will bring urgent and preventative healthcare together in one place. This is a unique offering to the Limerick, and indeed, Irish market and the €2 million investment will see the employment of over 20 staff across clinical and administration roles," said John McCall, Director of Claims and Provider Relations at Laya Healthcare.

“We listened to our members in Limerick and surrounding areas and understand the significant challenges they are facing when accessing urgent care. People are worried about entering busy A & E settings. Research we carried out found that 64% of people are nervous about going back into hospitals even when Covid-19 restrictions are relaxed by government, and a worrying one in 10 Limerick parents have delayed getting medical help for children. The Clinic will offer a safe and welcoming environment and will take non-complex healthcare out of acute and busy hospital settings,” he added.

Recruitment for the new roles is underway. They include clinical positions for staff nurses and emergency registrars along with administrative roles such as practice manager and receptionists.

In addition to urgent care, wellbeing services focused on health promotion, health protection and disease prevention will be exclusively available for Laya Healthcare members at the Health & Wellbeing Clinic, in line with public health advice. These will include Heartbeat Cardiac Screenings and personalised health and fitness Healthcoach consultations.

For more see layahealthcare.ie/clinics.