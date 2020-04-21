Eight additional confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick as national total passes 16,000

A FURTHER eight cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Limerick – bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 409.

Figures released by the Department of Health this Tuesday evening, show 388 new cases have now been confirmed across the country bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland to 16,040.

An additional 44 Covid-related deaths have been reported across the country, meaning there have now been 730 deaths in this country which were related to the disease. Of the total number of deaths, 394 are associated with nursing homes.

New figures show a total of 9,233 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have now recovered.

Department of Health COVID-19 Press Briefing https://t.co/HvINtkIOiZ — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) April 21, 2020

At a media briefing, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the decision of government to ban large events until the end of August was “appropriate” and consistent with the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

He also appealed to members of the public not to get complacent ahead of the May 5 when it’s hoped some of the current public health restrictions may be eased.

Separately, Dr Cilliian De Gascun. director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory has confirmed that 111,584 tests have now been completed.

Of those, 20,822 tests were completed over the past week.