UL Hospitals Group extends cancellations of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments

THE UL Hospitals Group says the cancellation of almost all elective surgeries and outpatient appointments across all six of its sites is to be extended for a further day to Wednesday, March 11.

In a statement, issued this Monday evening, ULHG said it regrets having to extend this reduction of service into a third day, after outpatient appointments and elective procedures were cancelled for Monday and Tuesday of this week.

A visitor ban will also remain in place until Wednesday at University Hospital Limerick, University Maternity Hospital Limerick, and Ennis, Nenagh, St John’s and Croom Hospitals.

THE cancellation of elective surgeries and outpatient appointments across UL Hospitals Group is to be extended for a further day to Wednesday, March 11th. The Group regrets having to extend this reduction of service into a third day.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/u4XGgJNCap March 9, 2020

“The UL Hospitals Group crisis management team has extended the measures in the interests of patient and staff safety, and the group regrets any inconvenience or distress caused to those patients who are affected by the cancellations. Those patients will be rescheduled at the earliest opportunity,” read the statement.

There are a number of exceptions where appointments are still going ahead this Tuesday and Wednesday.

These include Dialysis (UHL); Cancer services (oncology and haematology day ward; haematology and oncology OPD clinics; medical oncology clinics; Ward 4B appointments) (UHL); Ante-natal clinic; diabetes in pregnancy clinic; elective c-sections (UMHL); Cardiology diagnostics (UHL); OPAT (antibiotic therapy) (UHL); Radiology outpatients (UHL); Fracture Clinic (UHL) and Paediatrics: oncology/radiology day case/diabetes education (UHL)

The UL Hospital Group says a limited number of other urgent outpatient appointments will be called directly by staff to confirm the appointment.

“We sincerely regret having to reduce services across our sites. However, patient safety is our highest priority and as part of a number of actions in that regard, it is necessary to reduce activity and prioritise services for our sickest patients,” said UL Hospitals Group CEO, Colette Cowan.

“We have entered a challenging period, one for which our staff have been preparing for several weeks, and we are now putting those plans into effect. We ask that members of the public help us in our efforts, by observing the visitor ban in our hospitals, by attending the Emergency Department at UHL only when necessary; by following relevant public health advice from reputable sources; and taking simple precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and our community at large,” she added.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

For updates and advice on Covid-19, visit the HSE website or the dedicated coronavirus section of our website.