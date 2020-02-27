Limerick students who travelled to coronavirus-affected areas asked to consider attendance at ball

A STUDENTS' Union has asked people to "consider their attendance" at a ball in Limerick if they have travelled to coronavirus-affected areas.

An official with Mary Immaculate College Students' Union issued an email to students this Thursday morning in relation to the MIC Ball that is taking place in Limerick city this Thursday evening.

There are no confirmed cases in Ireland, which is one of many countries in Europe that has not been hit by the virus following outbreaks in China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

The event is not cancelled, and the email was sent as a "precaution". The official has asked students not to be alarmed by the communication.

The MICSU official wrote: "Dear student, in advance of tonight’s MIC Ball we would ask you all to be mindful of the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 across Europe. As you know there have been no confirmed cases in Ireland to date but we would ask students who have been to the following areas and who may have come into contact with the virus to consider their attendance at tonight’s ball China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Iran, Japan, Tenerife, [and] the following regions in Italy - Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna or Piedmont."

He also asked students to consider their attendance if they have, in the past 14 days, been in contact with a Covid-19-positive patient, or

If in the past 14 days, an individual has attended a hospital/healthcare facility where patients with novel coronavirus are being treated.

"Please do not take any unnecessary alarm from this email it is simply a responsible and precautionary measure due to the large volume of people who will be in attendance at the event. We hope you enjoy your night."