Patients endure major levels of overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick

PATIENTS are enduring the highest level of national overcrowding at University Hospital Limerick this Tuesday morning.

According to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there are 70 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and in the wards.

There are 42 patients on trolleys in the emergency department and 28 in the wards.

Cork University Hospital has 60 patients, followed by University Hospital Waterford and University Hospital Galway with 30 patients on trolleys in both facilities.

In recent weeks, CUH has on a number of occasions outnumbered UHL in terms of patients on trolleys.

But this week, UHL has experienced a considerably high level of overcrowding, with 61 patients on trolleys on Monday.