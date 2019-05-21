University Hospital Limerick carries out its first robotic gynaecology surgery

IN A MAJOR boost to women's healthcare in the Mid-West, University Hospital Limerick carried out its first ever gynaecological procedure through robotic surgery, it has confirmed this Tuesday.

This January, the Limerick Leader revealed that UHL was to commence an expanded robotic surgery programme for gynaecology procedures in early 2019.

UHL has confirmed that the first procedure of its kind, on the €2.6m Da Vinci Xi Dual Console robot, was carried out in January 2019 by consultant obstetrician/gynaecologist Ms Uzma Mahmood.

And since then, seven procedures have been carried out.

Ms Mahmood trained in robotics in Cork and in January 2019, UHL launched its own robotic gynaecological programme.

The Da Vinci system provides gynaecological surgeons with a groundbreaking alternative to both traditional open surgery and conventional laparoscopy. The surgical robot enables surgeons to perform even the most complex and delicate procedures through very small incisions (8mm) with unmatched precision while increasing the likelihood of a fast recovery and excellent clinical outcomes.

Ms Mahmood, lead robotic gynaecologist, said: “It is fantastic to have this state-of-art-platform for better patient outcomes. Patients who have a hysterectomy via the robotic procedure have reduced blood loss, less post-operative pain, reduced length of hospital stay by four days and a quicker return to normal activities than patients having any other methods of surgery”.

Robotic procedures can also help preserve fertility. In the case of a myomectomy, for example (involving the removal of uterine fibroids relatively common in Caucasian women), an open procedure comes not only with the usual risks and increased length of stay but also an increased risk of hysterectomy.

Not all women are suitable for robotic surgery but those women for whom it was an appropriate option had been positive about the choice they made, Ms Mahmood said.

“Once women fulfil the criteria for robotic surgery, they tend to be quite positive about it. I can see demand will increase because nobody wants an open procedure if they can have a minimally invasive surgery. Who would want to stay five days in hospital if it is possible to stay just one night? The patients I have seen to date have been so happy to go home the next day. I have met women at the six-week check-up who were happy to have had only minimal scarring that you can hardly see at 6-8 weeks. I can definitely see an increase in demand and we are hopeful with the addition of a second consultant with an interest in robotics this year that we will increase access for these women,” said Ms Mahmood.

For complex hysterectomies and other gynaecologic procedures (e.g. myomectomy and sacrocolpopexy), robotic assisted surgery with the Da Vinci surgical system may be the most effective, least invasive treatment option. Robotic-assisted surgery enhances the surgical technique for patients where it is difficult to carry out the surgery.

Future gynaecological surgeons will be trained through an immersive reality simulation. Altogether, computer-enhanced surgical systems will make minimally invasive surgery safer and quicker.

Suzanne Dunne, Head of Strategy at UL Hospitals said: "It is great to see the strategic plans for the Robotic Surgery Programme come to fruition. Ms Mahmood is the fifth surgeon to be trained in robotics in University Hospital Limerick. There are plans to have a second Gynaecology Surgeon trained by the end of 2019. The programme is only made possible through the ongoing dedication of the multi-disciplinary teams".

Valued at approximately €2.6m, the Da Vinci Xi robot and equipment was donated by the Midwestern Hospitals Development Trust and funded with the generous support of the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.