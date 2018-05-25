Limerick consultant lands top job at National Maternity Hospital in Dublin

A LEADING Limerick obstetrician and gynaecologist has been appointed the new Master of the National Maternity Hospital at Holles Street in Dublin.

Professor Shane Higgins, originally from the Dublin Road, was appointed the top position this Wednesday afternoon.

Prof Higgins, who has been a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital since 2009, specialises in maternal-fetal medicine.

He has been the clinical lead position for the hospital’s major move to the Saint Vincent’s University Hospital campus, which is expected to take take place during his term.

Prof Higgins is also a leading academic in the field of maternity medicine, having been a professor at University College Dublin in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

He was previously director of delivery suites at the Royal Women’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, from 2001 to 2004.

He was also a senior lecturer at the University of Melbourne.

In a media statement, Prof Higgins said: “I am truly honoured to have been selected for this role and I look forward to working with the magnificent team of professionals that make this hospital such a special place in Irish life.”

Prof Higgins takes over from Dr Rhona Mahony, whose term ends next year.

The Dublin Road native was once an underage footballer and hurler for Limerick.