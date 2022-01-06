Search

06 Jan 2022

All About Food: Jump into 2022 with the perfect January fare

Gingergirl’s fish stew is perfect for a quick evening dinner after a long day at work!

Reporter:

Helen Keown

HELLO AND welcome to all about food and Happy New Year! This week is combines comfort food with healthy ingredients. Perfect January fare.

Ask Gingergirl
Dear gingergirl,
I love to cook for my family whenever I can. My problem is that I’m often late home and my wife has to cook many of the meals. Have you any suggestions for a quick, healthy, one pot style recipe that everyone can enjoy?
Thanks, Larry.
Hi Larry,
This recipe is fresh but warming at the same time – perfect for a quick evening dinner after a long day at work!

Fish Stew
2 tablespoons of oil, olive or sunflower
1 large potato, peeled and cut into chunks
1 medium onion, chopped
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
2 x 400g cans of chopped tomatoes
2 tablespoons of tomato purée
½ teaspoon of dried thyme
410g can cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
500g plump white fish fillets, such as cod, monkfish or hoki, in big chunks
a generous handful of fresh parsley, chopped
the zest of one lemon

Heat the oil in a large frying pan. Dry the potatoes in kitchen paper and tip into the hot fat. Cook them covered over a medium heat for five minutes, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are golden. Add the onion and garlic and cook for a few minutes on a high heat until the onion browns.
Stir in the tomatoes, the tomato purée, thyme, and let it bubble for a couple of minutes. Stir in the beans, salt, and pepper and then sit the fish on top pouring the tomato sauce over the fish. Do not stir or the fish will break up. Cover and simmer for six to eight minutes, until the fish is cooked. Serve sprinkled with fresh parsley and some lemon zest.

And finally…
If you’d like a spicier version of this recipe add one teaspoon of ground cumin and one teaspoon of paprika to the recipe after the onion and garlic have browned a little. Cook for one minute before stirring in the tomatoes. Serve with some chopped coriander instead of parsley and a squeeze of lemon juice.

Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie

