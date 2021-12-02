Search

02 Dec 2021

All About Food: Make time for some ‘Heavenly’ bacon & eggs

All About Food: Make time for some 'Heavenly' bacon & eggs

Try something special this weekend

Reporter:

Helen Keown

Hello and welcome to all about food. This week we return to my favourite meal time; breakfast. Enjoy!


Ask GingerGirl
Hello gingergirl,
I like to get my children to sit and eat breakfast with us at the weekends but I don’t seem to be very original when it comes to what to give them! Have you any suggestions?
Regards,
Cathy.

Hello Cathy,

I am always surprised by the amount of letters and emails I receive regarding breakfast recipes.
I think for many, breakfast, particularly at the weekend, is a precious time and can redeem all those rushed or skipped breakfasts during the week.
For those of you who have not discovered the joys of a lazy Saturday breakfast or brunch I highly recommend it becomes a family tradition.
Of course, breakfast, like other meal times, should not be about trying to cook several things at once, that’s why I like to serve up everything from the one pan. Simple and tasty!


Heavenly bacon and eggs
Olive oil
1 large onion, finely diced
4 bacon rashers, cubed
4 tablespoons of breadcrumbs
4 large free range eggs
250ml of milk
170g of ricotta
salt and black pepper


* Preheat the oven to 200ºc.
* Sit a heavy based oven proof frying pan (I use my cast iron pan for this), over a medium heat.
* Add the olive oil, onion and bacon and gently cook until the onion are soft and translucent.
* Remove from the heat, tip the bacon and onion on to a plate and set aside.
* Sprinkle the bread cumbs over the base of the pan and sprinkle the bacon and onion on top.
* In a separate bowl, beat the eggs and milk, stir in the ricotta and season with salt and pepper
* Pour the egg mixture over the breadcrumbs and bacon and bake in the oven for 25 minutes or until the eggs are set and lightly golden.


Contact Gingergirl
www.gingergirl.ie
email: helen@gingergirl.ie
Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Limerick Leader, 29 Glentworth St. Limerick.
You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.

Local News

