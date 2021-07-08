Green Fingers: Getting kids involved in the garden

Green Fingers: Getting kids involved in the garden

Watering plants is a great little job for little gardeners

Reporter:

James Vaughan

IN last week’s article I spoke about how to get kids interested in gardening. I have seen many articles since then on how to get kids involved in gardening. One thing that did strike was that if you get kids gardening now in this present situation then they just might be kept interested in years to come. So here are more things you can do to get kids interested in gardening.

Pineapple

If you happen to be buying a pineapple in the supermarket chose one that has green and fresh-looking leaves on top. Once you have the pineapple at home cut it about one inch or three centimetres. Leave it to dry for three or four days. Then plant it in a pot with lots of grit for added drainage. With some luck after several weeks you will see growth forming and you will be left with a tropical-looking house plant.

Radishes

Radishes are easy to grow, as they tolerate most soil types and are quick to crop (usually within three weeks). They’re delicious eaten raw, offering a fiery burst of flavour to salads. There’s a wide variety of cultivars to choose from, ranging from near spherical red-and-white roots, to long, thin white radishes, also known as mooli. Another advantage with radishes for kids is that the seeds are round and easily managed in small hands.Because radishes are so quick to crop, don’t sow all the seeds in one go, but at weekly intervals, for a successional crop through summer.

Beetroot

Beetroot are a great one for kids to start with. They grow easily from seed, the seed it large enough to handle and the beetroot can be used in many different dishes. Beetroot prefer to be grown in moist, fertile soil in a sunny spot, but will also thrive in raised beds or pots. Sow seeds directly into the soil from mid-spring.

Depending on variety, beetroot is ready to be picked when the roots are between the size of a golf ball and a tennis ball - this is usually 90 days after sowing. To harvest, gently hold the tops and lift while levering under the root with a hand fork.Remove the tops by twisting them off with your hands to prevent the plants bleeding their juice - don't throw these away, they have bags of taste and can be cooked and eaten like spinach.

Helping Hands

Our three-year-old twins are consistently asking to help in our garden. Although it is sometimes hard to find them a job that is suitable they are always happy to go watering. This is a great task for them because it teaches them responsibility. It is also a task that they can hardly get wrong. We have a couple of miniature watering cans that we use for house plants. For the moment these watering cans have been handed over to the kids. My final words are around planting flower seed, in fact, any type of seed. If you happen to have a pack of seed- even if they several years old- sow them! Follow the sowing instructions on the pack as best you can. With a bit of luck, you’ll have success. One thing is for sure, the seeds will never grow if left in the pack.

Contact James

james.vaughan1020@gmail.com

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie