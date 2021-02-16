All About Food: Gingergirl's perfect recipe for fluffy buttermilk pancakes

Pancakes are so tasty and versatile. Once you master this recipe feel free to shake things up a little by adding fruit (for me it’s bananas or blueberries) or cinnamon. Enjoy with fruit compote, crisp bacon or maple syrup.

A thick-based pan works best when cooking the pancakes; do ensure the pan is warmed on a medium heat before pouring on the pancake mix.

150g of plain flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

½ teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda

1 egg

200ml of buttermilk

1 teaspoon of caster sugar

30g of butter, melted

Put the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl. In a separate bowl whisk the egg, buttermilk and sugar. Pour most of the wet ingredients into the dry and mix together lightly – I always leave 50ml behind and only add it if I think the batter is too thick.

Pour the batter into a jug and leave for approx twenty minutes. Just before you are ready to cook the pancakes, stir in the melted butter.

Heat your pan (to medium hot) and add a little butter. Pour the batter onto the pan – I use two tablespoons of batter per pancake as I like thick pancakes.

Cook for two minutes or until small bubbles appear on the surface, turn and cook for another one to two minutes until golden brown. Transfer onto a warmed plate while you use the rest of the batter.

This recipe makes approximately 12 pancakes - see more here.