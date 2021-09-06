Limerick GAA club goes green for pilot waste initiative

LIMERICK City and County Council is supporting a Limerick GAA club in the GAA Green Clubs pilot initiative which aims to develop good practice guidance for clubs focusing on five key areas to support sustainability challenges.

The Green Club Programme is a partnership between the GAA, LGFA and Camogie Association and local authorities across Ireland and is structured around five key areas; Waste, Water, Biodiversity, Energy and Travel and Transportation.

St Patrick’s GAA club in Limerick city is one of several GAA clubs that have been chosen nationally to participate in the pilot phase of the programme.

The Limerick club’s focus is waste.

St Patrick’s will work with the GAA, Regional Waste Management Offices, and Limerick City and County Council to develop guidelines and share knowledge on how to manage waste in GAA Clubs.

The final stage of the project will be to develop a waste management toolkit, which will be made available to GAA clubs across the country.

Welcoming the initiative, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “I would like to thank St Patrick’s GAA club for embarking on this GAA Green Clubs initiative. Preventing waste is the key to waste management and an important climate action. I am delighted to support St Patrick’s by ‘gifting’ them 50 reusable bottles and 50 reusable cups to distribute within their club as part of this initiative.”

Speaking on behalf of St Patrick’s GAA Club, Sammi Chang said: “St Patrick’s GAA has hundreds of members and we are a huge part of the community here in Rhebogue. We are delighted to be part of this national GAA Green Clubs programme and look forward to helping clubs to identify and implement simple measures to protect our natural heritage and secure a sustainable future for all our local communities.”

Sinead Mc Donnell, Environment Awareness Officer with the local authority said it’s wonderful to see a local club embracing reuse for waste prevention. “This is a great example of a local climate action and is in line with the sustainability goals around sustainable cities and communities, around responsible production and consumption, climate action and life on land. We look forward to clubs around Ireland learning as a result of the hard work of St Patrick’s GAA club here in Limerick.”