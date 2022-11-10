In Pictures: Celebrations as Ardscoil Ris hurlers win Limerick's eighth Dean Ryan Cup title

ARDSCOIL Ris won Munster junior hurling championship honours yesterday when they held off a strong Thurles CBS fightback to lift the Dean Ryan Cup.
The TUS Munster Post Primary Schools Junior U16 1/2 Hurling Final in Nenagh finished Ardscoil Ris 3-19 Thurles CBS 1-23.
It's a third title for Ardscoil Ris on top of five won by Limerick CBS, Sexton St.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
