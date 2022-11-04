Meet the Players: Monagea bid to return Munster Ladies Football club honours to Limerick

MONAGEA play in the Munster Ladies Football intermediate club championship final this Sunday.
The November 6 provincial decider takes place in Mallow at 11.45am against Tipperary's Mullinahone.
Monagea are bidding to go one step further than last season when they lost this Munster IFC final to Castleisland.
Ahead of Sunday's final, the Monagea LGFA have provided player profiles on their 27-strong panel.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more player profiles.
