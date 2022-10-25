In Pictures: Ahane GAA club honour their Limerick All-Ireland hurling heroes

AHANE GAA club held a celebration homecoming to honour Limerick's All-Ireland SHC title success last weekend.
The Castleconnell based club had Morrissey brothers Dan and Tom on the winning panel along with newcomer Ciaran Barry.
The three local hurling stars with the Liam MacCarthy Cup and Mick Mackey Cup visited the village, including a special stop-off at the Mick Mackey statue, before getting a heroes welcome in the GAA grounds.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
