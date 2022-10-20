Limerick GAA club to break new ground with appointment of a full-time underage coach

NA PIARSAIGH GAA are to become the first GAA club in Limerick to appoint a full-time underage coach.
The progressive Caherdavin club have advertised for new dual-role of Games Development Officer/Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach.
Full-time club underage coaches (GDO) are common place in Dublin GAA clubs and closer to home Eire Og in Ennis have had Clare inter-county footballer Cian O'Dea in the role for the last year.
Now Na Piarsaigh are looking to appoint someone to "promote Gaelic Games in the five primary schools in the northside of Limerick City" and to "provide strength and conditioning support for Na Piarsaigh CLG underage squads up to and including U21".
Check out these vacancies for Game Development Officer and Lead Academy S+C Coach pic.twitter.com/hExQqr26xA— NapGAA (@NapGAA) October 12, 2022
The job specification indicates the appointed coach will "work approximately 30 hours a week, which will include evenings and weekends" and could be offered on a "full-time or part-time" basis.
Na Piarsaigh are currently on the countdown to a 10th Limerick SHC final appearance since their first in 2009. The Light Blues play champions Kilmallock in the county senior final on October 30 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. The day before Na Piarsaigh contest the Limerick IFC final when they play Dromcollogher-Broadford in Askeaton.
Na Piarsaigh are also chasing county championship honours at intermediate hurling level - their second team play Granagh-Ballingarry in the Limerick IHC semi final this Sunday in Clarina at 1pm.
St Munchin’s parish priest Canon Donal McNamara is looking forward to centenary celebrations of the church this weekend |PICTURE: Liam Burke / Press 22
New figures have revealed that 447 personal injury claims have been brought against the local authority since 2017.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.