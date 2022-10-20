Limerick GAA club to break new ground with appointment of a full-time underage coach

NA PIARSAIGH GAA are to become the first GAA club in Limerick to appoint a full-time underage coach.

The progressive Caherdavin club have advertised for new dual-role of Games Development Officer/Academy Strength and Conditioning Coach.

Full-time club underage coaches (GDO) are common place in Dublin GAA clubs and closer to home Eire Og in Ennis have had Clare inter-county footballer Cian O'Dea in the role for the last year.

Now Na Piarsaigh are looking to appoint someone to "promote Gaelic Games in the five primary schools in the northside of Limerick City" and to "provide strength and conditioning support for Na Piarsaigh CLG underage squads up to and including U21".

Check out these vacancies for Game Development Officer and Lead Academy S+C Coach pic.twitter.com/hExQqr26xA — NapGAA (@NapGAA) October 12, 2022

The job specification indicates the appointed coach will "work approximately 30 hours a week, which will include evenings and weekends" and could be offered on a "full-time or part-time" basis.

Na Piarsaigh are currently on the countdown to a 10th Limerick SHC final appearance since their first in 2009. The Light Blues play champions Kilmallock in the county senior final on October 30 in the TUS Gaelic Grounds. The day before Na Piarsaigh contest the Limerick IFC final when they play Dromcollogher-Broadford in Askeaton.

Na Piarsaigh are also chasing county championship honours at intermediate hurling level - their second team play Granagh-Ballingarry in the Limerick IHC semi final this Sunday in Clarina at 1pm.