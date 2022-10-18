Search

18 Oct 2022

Limerick football star ruled out for 2023 inter-county season after club hurling injury

Limerick footballer Josh Ryan pictured in Croke Park during the 2022 Allianz Football League Division Three final with Louth | PICTURE: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

18 Oct 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK senior footballer Josh Ryan will miss the 2023 inter-county season due to injury.

Ryan, who made his senior football debut in 2017 as a teenager, suffered a broken tibula in Sunday's Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi final when lining out for Doon.

Ryan, wing back for the club hurlers, went down with a leg injury in the seventh minute of the last four clash with champions Kilmallock in a rain-soaked Bruff.

The unfortunate dual player was stretched from the field of play and left Bruff by ambulance.

Ryan underwent an initial surgery on the broken bone on Monday and now faces into a lengthy battle back to full fitness.

At club level, Ryan has played in Limerick SFC and SHC finals in recent seasons – Oola (2019) and Doon (2018 and ‘20).

Ryan’s absence comes an early setback for new Limerick senior football manager Ray Dempsey.

Oola’s Ryan was an inter-county minor in 2016 and by 2017 he made his senior debut while also playing U21.

Ryan played midfield and full forward during Billy Lee’s tenure as Limerick manager – with free-taking duties this season.

Across four games in the 2022 championship, Ryan scored 1-11 – Limerick’s top scorer.

Ryan was a key players as Limerick won two Allianz League promotions in the last three years. As a result Limerick will play in Division Two when the league commences next Spring with games against Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Derry, Louth, Cork and Clare.

In the 2023 Munster SFC Limerick await Cork or Clare in a semi final fixture.

