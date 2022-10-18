Limerick football star ruled out for 2023 inter-county season after club hurling injury

Limerick footballer Josh Ryan pictured in Croke Park during the 2022 Allianz Football League Division Three final with Louth | PICTURE: Sportsfile
LIMERICK senior footballer Josh Ryan will miss the 2023 inter-county season due to injury.
Ryan, who made his senior football debut in 2017 as a teenager, suffered a broken tibula in Sunday's Bon Secours Limerick SHC semi final when lining out for Doon.
Ryan, wing back for the club hurlers, went down with a leg injury in the seventh minute of the last four clash with champions Kilmallock in a rain-soaked Bruff.
The unfortunate dual player was stretched from the field of play and left Bruff by ambulance.
Ryan underwent an initial surgery on the broken bone on Monday and now faces into a lengthy battle back to full fitness.
At club level, Ryan has played in Limerick SFC and SHC finals in recent seasons – Oola (2019) and Doon (2018 and ‘20).
Ryan’s absence comes an early setback for new Limerick senior football manager Ray Dempsey.
Oola’s Ryan was an inter-county minor in 2016 and by 2017 he made his senior debut while also playing U21.
Ryan played midfield and full forward during Billy Lee’s tenure as Limerick manager – with free-taking duties this season.
Across four games in the 2022 championship, Ryan scored 1-11 – Limerick’s top scorer.
Ryan was a key players as Limerick won two Allianz League promotions in the last three years. As a result Limerick will play in Division Two when the league commences next Spring with games against Dublin, Meath, Kildare, Derry, Louth, Cork and Clare.
In the 2023 Munster SFC Limerick await Cork or Clare in a semi final fixture.
Hugh Heffernan, Head of Brand and Strategy, Piquant with Prof Vincent Cunne, President of TUS and students Emily Murphy, Gabriel Kehinde and Sean Long. PICTURE: Alan Place
Na Piarsaigh camogie chairman Pat O’Neill, senior team captain Katie Campbell, senior hurler Mike Casey and Jessica Ward, Na Piarsaigh senior player
Sinead McDonnell, LCCC; Grainne Greene, vice principal; John Hardiman, Richie Ryan, principal; Rohan Jangam, Eamonn Carney & Anne Hayes (All Castleconnell Tidy Towns) at the installing of the fountain
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.