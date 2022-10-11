Limerick GAA stars are Kenya bound for unique charity event Plant For The Planet Games

LIMERICK hurling star Sean Finn, teamed up with Warriors For Humanity, Self Help Africa and the GPA today, for the launch of the Plant For The Planet Games.

Taking place in Kenya from November 19-27, the historic games are the brainchild of Warriors for Humanity founder and former Galway GAA dual player Alan Kerins and will feature 50 male and female inter-county Gaelic Games players from all four codes.

Travelling to the Kenya as part of a week-long tour to the East African country will be Limerick hurling heroes Sean Finn and Tom Morrissey and Limerick ladies football star Cathy Mee.

The aim is to highlight the impact of climate change and raise sufficient funds to plant one million trees in Africa.

Each player participating has committed to raising €10,000. The funds raised will go to Self Help Africa to support the planting of trees, essential not only to combating the increasing impact of climate change but also as a way of providing sustainable income for local communities.

The players also will take to the field for a challenge match at Nairobi Rugby Club, the first time an inter-county game will be played in Kenya. The trip will include representatives of all four codes: Football, Hurling, Camogie and Ladies Football.

In addition to the games, the players will also take part in a series of cultural events to highlight the work being done by charities such as Self Help Africa in the country.

The players have been staging a number of fundraising events across the country and are seeking support from national and local businesses.

A fundraising page in support of the Warrior for Humanity, Plant the Planet Games has been set up and donations for those wishing to support can be made at: www.idonate.ie/event/planttheplanet

“It is incredible to have fifty warriors for humanity signed up, each one committing to raise funds in support of what is one of the biggest challenges of our lifetime, that of climate change. This campaign, from which some of the world’s most vulnerable communities will benefit, will leave a lasting legacy in more ways than one, improving quality of living both in the present day and for future generations," said founder of Warriors For Humanity and Plant the Planet Games, Alan Kerins.

"This will also be the first time inter-county players will take to the field against one another on Kenyan soil, and we are hopeful that, along with the funds raised, this significant milestone will leave a lasting and positive impression on Kenya’s communities. As it has in many countries around the world, Gaelic Games has an ability to bring communities together for a greater good and we are sure this campaign will be no different," said the former Galway star.

Director of Business Development for Self Help Africa, Martha Hourican said they were delighted to team up with Warriors for Humanity in support of our tree planting programme.

"All the trees will be planted within development project areas where Self Help Africa is working and will be planted on community land, forests, and farmland. The benefits of trees are wide-ranging. Not only can they provide an alternative source of food, offering families better nutrition whilst also providing additional crops that can be sold for income, trees can also restore degraded land whilst improving soil quality. They also provide a source of shade and shelter from the sun, prevent soil erosion and provide wind breakers. We are very grateful that so many of Ireland’s best footballers, hurlers and Camogie Players have chosen to bring their influence to bear in combatting this important issue through their participation in the Plant the Planet Games. We are asking the people of Ireland to get behind them and support their fundraising efforts by making a donation where they can," said Hourican.

GPA CEO Tom Parsons, said that at the GPA a key role is to empower inter-county players to realise the bigger picture beyond sport.

"We are therefore delighted to partner with the Warriors for Humanity and Self Help Africa. Not only will the campaign allow the players to come together and experience something entirely different but in doing so they will be able to leverage their influence off the field of play in support of the planet and some of the world’s most challenged communities. All of the players travelling are known for the impact they have on the field of play, representing their clubs and counties with distinction. The fundraising target for each of the players is significant and we are very grateful to all of those who have or might be able to support," said Parson at the launch.