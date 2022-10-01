Semi final line-up to be completed in Limerick senior and intermediate club football

IT'S quarter final day in the Limerick senior and intermediate club football championship.

Four games take place this October 1 in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC and the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm

Adare await the winner of this novel tie in the semi finals.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are in their first season in the senior ranks and have continued the fine form that saw them crowned intermediate champions last year.

Indeed the side in blue and white are also in the Limerick SFC quarter final - playing Doon the following weekend.

Fr Caseys are eight time Limerick SFC winners - their last title in 2006.

It's 2009 since the Abbeyfeale won last won a game in the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC. At senior level, Fr Caseys side have lost nine games in a row in the knockout stages across the last 12 years.

The John Colbert managed west Limerick side arrive into the knockout stages with four wins out of five - only losing to champions Newcastle West last weekend.

The Ollie Coffey coached Kildimo-Pallaskenry only won one of their outings and registered two draws and two defeats, which were the opening two rounds.

St Kierans v Monaleen in Bruff at 4pm

Champions Newcastle West await the winners of this tie.

These sides met in the group stage last season with Monaleen 0-11 to 0-6 winners.

They last met in the quarter finals in 2018 with the city men continuing their winning run over their west Limerick opponents.

While Monaleen were semi finalist last year (losing to Newcastle West), St Kierans were last in the final four in 2019 - losing to Oola.

St Kierans won four of their five group games - only losing a final round tie to Adare, while Monaleen won three and lost two of their outings.

Limerick IFC

Na Piarsaigh and Dromcollogher-Broadford await in the semi finals.

Na Piarsaigh, relegated down from the senior ranks last year, will have a city derby in the semi final - awaiting the winner of Mungret and St Patricks.

As the Saints are only in their fourth year down from the senior ranks, this is will be the first county championship meeting of Mungret and St Patricks since a 2009 quarter final, which the Rhebogue side won enroute to an IFC title.

Dromcollogher-Broadford will play St Senans or Gerald Griffins in the semi finals.

'Senans are in their third season down in the second tier, while Gerald Griffins have been the nearly team of this championship in recent times.

