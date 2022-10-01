Search

01 Oct 2022

Semi final line-up to be completed in Limerick senior and intermediate club football

Semi final line-up to be completed in Limerick senior and intermediate club football

Monaleen's Brian Donovan challenged by St Kierans Johnny McCarthy and Daniel Geraghty during last year's Limerick SFC tie | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

01 Oct 2022 9:30 AM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

IT'S quarter final day in the Limerick senior and intermediate club football championship.

Four games take place this October 1 in the Irish Wire Products Limerick SFC and the Griffins Coaches Limerick IFC.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm

Adare await the winner of this novel tie in the semi finals.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry are in their first season in the senior ranks and have continued the fine form that saw them crowned intermediate champions last year.

Indeed the side in blue and white are also in the Limerick SFC quarter final - playing Doon the following weekend.

Fr Caseys are eight time Limerick SFC winners - their last title in 2006.

It's 2009 since the Abbeyfeale won last won a game in the knockout stages of the Limerick SFC. At senior level, Fr Caseys side have lost nine games in a row in the knockout stages across the last 12 years.

The John Colbert managed west Limerick side arrive into the knockout stages with four wins out of five - only losing to champions Newcastle West last weekend.

The Ollie Coffey coached Kildimo-Pallaskenry only won one of their outings and registered two draws and two defeats, which were the opening two rounds.

St Kierans v Monaleen in Bruff at 4pm

Champions Newcastle West await the winners of this tie. 

These sides met in the group stage last season with Monaleen 0-11 to 0-6 winners.

They last met in the quarter finals in 2018 with the city men continuing their winning run over their west Limerick opponents.

While Monaleen were semi finalist last year (losing to Newcastle West), St Kierans were last in the final four in 2019 - losing to Oola.

St Kierans won four of their five group games - only losing a final round tie to Adare, while Monaleen won three and lost two of their outings.

Limerick IFC

Na Piarsaigh and Dromcollogher-Broadford await in the semi finals.

Na Piarsaigh, relegated down from the senior ranks last year, will have a city derby in the semi final - awaiting the winner of Mungret and St Patricks.

As the Saints are only in their fourth year down from the senior ranks, this is will be the first county championship meeting of Mungret and St Patricks since a 2009 quarter final, which the Rhebogue side won enroute to an IFC title.

Dromcollogher-Broadford will play St Senans or Gerald Griffins in the semi finals.

'Senans are in their third season down in the second tier, while Gerald Griffins have been the nearly team of this championship in recent times.

Saturday October 1 fixtures

County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm

St Kierans v Monaleen in Bruff at 4pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final 

Gerald Griffins v St Senans in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 4.30pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final 

Athea v Cappamore in Ballybrown at 3pm

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media