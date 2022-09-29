Search

29 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA's All-Ireland hurling title to be celebrated at New York event

Declan Hannon lofts the Liam MacCarthy Cup high in the Hogan Park

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

29 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

A NUMBER of Limerick’s All-Ireland SHC winning players and management are USA bound for a celebration of their Liam MacCarthy Cup success.

Club Limerick New York have announced details of a Three-in-a-Row Celebration Dance in the Lake Isle Country Club, Eastchester on Friday, November 4

Earlier this month, the Limerick hurling success was toasted at a Club Limerick London social event.

But the New York dance have confirmed some players and management will cross the Atlantic with the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the celebration dinner.

As part of the event, Club Limerick New York will honour Glin native Pat Reidy as Guest of Honour.

“Pat proudly wore the black and white jersey of Glin GAA for whom he played both hurling and football. He carried that grá for our ancient games with him abroad and whilst studying in Scotland he lined out for Dundee Dalriada GAA. Pat continued playing in both London and New York, before graduating onto coaching U8’s which included his own kids, Fionn and Chloe,” explained Club Limerick New York chairman Eddie Wiley.

“Pat with his wife Lorraine have run Reidy Contracting Group for the past 12 years where they have both been proud supporters of all things Irish.”

Further details on the event and Club Limerick New York are available from Eddie Wiley on or (914) 557-3237 or journalclublimericknewyork@ gmail.com or Brendan O’Sullivan on (917) 417-1035 or danceinfoclublimericknewyork@ gmail.com

A special souvenir journal is being compiled for the event, where entertainment will be provided by Padraig Allen and The McLean Avenue Band.

