29 Sept 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week up to October 3

29 Sept 2022 12:30 PM

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 29 to Monday October 3.

Thursday September 29

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Playoff 

Ahane v Hospital-Herbertstown in UL North Campus at 8.15pm  

U13 Football Division 1 championship final

Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 6.15

U13 Football Division 2 championship final

Ahane v Dromcollogher Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 6.15

U13 Football Division 2 shield final

Na Piarsaigh v Newcastle West in Kildimo at 6.15

Saturday October 1

County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final 

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm

St Kierans v Monaleen in Bruff at 4pm

County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final 

Gerald Griffins v St Senans in The Bog Garden at 4pm

Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 4pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final 

Athea v Cappamore in Ballybrown at 3pm

U13 Hurling Division 3 championship final

Blackrock v Pallasgreen in Mick Neville Park at 11.30am

U17 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final

Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mick Neville Park at 1pm

U17 Hurling Division 1 shield semi final

Murroe-Boher v Bruff in Murroe at 11am

Na Piarsaigh v Garryspillane in Na Piarsaigh at 11am

U17 Hurling Division 2 championship semi final

Ballybrown v Knockainey in Mick Neville Park at 10am

Ahane v Belville Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 1pm

U17 Hurling Division 3 championship semi final

Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Adare in Mick Neville Park at 10am

Killeedy-Tournafulla v Coshlea Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 11.30am

Sunday October 2

County Senior Football Championship Relegation Final 

Ballylanders v Galbally in Kilfinane at 2pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Relegation Final 

Ballybrown v Monaleen in Mungret at 1pm

County Premier Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final 

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Kilbreedy at 1pm

County Junior A Football Championship Group Quarter Final 

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Camogue Rovers in Hospital at 4pm

Banogue v Ahane or Hospital-Herbertstown in Caherelly at 4pm

U17 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final

Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Claughan at 12.30pm

U17 Hurling Division 3 shield semi final

Templeglantine v Blackrock in Templeglantine at 11am

U17 Hurling Division 2 shield final

Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Claughaun at 11am

U17 Hurling Division 3 shield semi final

Caherline v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Caherline at 11am

Monday October 3

U15 Football Division 2 shield semi final

Belville Gaels v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Quaid Park at 6.15pm

Killacolla Gaels v Ahane in Bruree at 6.15pm

U15 Football Division 3 shield semi final

St Kierans v St Senans in St Kierans at 6.15pm

Ballybricken-Bohermore v Monaleen in Fedamore at 6.15pm

