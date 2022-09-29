Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week up to October 3

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday September 29 to Monday October 3.
Thursday September 29
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Playoff
Ahane v Hospital-Herbertstown in UL North Campus at 8.15pm
U13 Football Division 1 championship final
Fr Caseys v Monaleen in Mick Neville Park at 6.15
U13 Football Division 2 championship final
Ahane v Dromcollogher Broadford in Mick Neville Park at 6.15
U13 Football Division 2 shield final
Na Piarsaigh v Newcastle West in Kildimo at 6.15
Saturday October 1
County Senior Football Championship Quarter Final
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys in Newcastle West at 4pm
St Kierans v Monaleen in Bruff at 4pm
County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Final
Gerald Griffins v St Senans in The Bog Garden at 4pm
Mungret St Pauls v St Patricks in Caherdavin at 4pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final
Athea v Cappamore in Ballybrown at 3pm
U13 Hurling Division 3 championship final
Blackrock v Pallasgreen in Mick Neville Park at 11.30am
U17 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final
Monaleen v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mick Neville Park at 1pm
U17 Hurling Division 1 shield semi final
Murroe-Boher v Bruff in Murroe at 11am
Na Piarsaigh v Garryspillane in Na Piarsaigh at 11am
U17 Hurling Division 2 championship semi final
Ballybrown v Knockainey in Mick Neville Park at 10am
Ahane v Belville Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 1pm
U17 Hurling Division 3 championship semi final
Dromin-Athlacca-Banogue v Adare in Mick Neville Park at 10am
Killeedy-Tournafulla v Coshlea Gaels in Mick Neville Park at 11.30am
Sunday October 2
County Senior Football Championship Relegation Final
Ballylanders v Galbally in Kilfinane at 2pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Relegation Final
Ballybrown v Monaleen in Mungret at 1pm
County Premier Junior A Football Championship Quarter Final
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Feenagh-Kilmeedy in Kilbreedy at 1pm
County Junior A Football Championship Group Quarter Final
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Camogue Rovers in Hospital at 4pm
Banogue v Ahane or Hospital-Herbertstown in Caherelly at 4pm
U17 Hurling Division 1 championship semi final
Mungret St Pauls v Doon in Claughan at 12.30pm
U17 Hurling Division 3 shield semi final
Templeglantine v Blackrock in Templeglantine at 11am
U17 Hurling Division 2 shield final
Kilmallock v Patrickswell in Claughaun at 11am
U17 Hurling Division 3 shield semi final
Caherline v Croagh-Kilfinny-Rathkeale in Caherline at 11am
Monday October 3
U15 Football Division 2 shield semi final
Belville Gaels v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Quaid Park at 6.15pm
Killacolla Gaels v Ahane in Bruree at 6.15pm
U15 Football Division 3 shield semi final
St Kierans v St Senans in St Kierans at 6.15pm
Ballybricken-Bohermore v Monaleen in Fedamore at 6.15pm
