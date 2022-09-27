In Pictures: Regina Long Memorial Tournament enjoyed by 20 Limerick U12 camogie clubs

TWENTY Limerick U12 camogie clubs took part in the Mungret St Pauls hosted Regina Long Tournament last weekend.
Crecora beat Patrickswell in the Cup final, while Kilmallock beat Granagh-Ballingarry in the Shield final.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader, where the Liam MacCarthy Cup was Guest of Honour.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.