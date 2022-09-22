In Pictures: New Limerick GAA group in London hosts its inaugural social event

CLUB Limerick London has held its inaugural function.
The newest branch of Club Limerick, the fund-raising sub-committee of Limerick GAA, held a social event in the Mazenod Social Club in Kilburn. For further information about Club Limerick London contact Shaun Connery on 0044(0) 7861498290 or Gerry Rea on 0044(0)7870642952.
Photographer Anne Mullen was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.
Helen McCormack, Beacon Limerick director; Prof Tom Kiernan, Beacon Limerick clinical director; Colm Doherty, chairman of Beacon Hospital; John Kiely, Limerick hurling manager I PICTURE: Don Moloney
