22 Sept 2022

23 Limerick teams to take part in Regina Long Memorial U12 Camogie Tournament

Jerome O'Connell

22 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

THE annual Regina Long Memorial Tournament will be hosted by Mungret St Pauls Camogie this Saturday.

A total of 20 Limerick clubs are taking part across the U12 Cup and Shield competitions with over 500 young camogie players.

The Regina Long Memorial Tournament has been held since 2017 to honour the memory of Regina Long who proved herself as a great club, community and family woman and to showcase the skill, ability and standard of camogie at U12 level.

"We will have action taking place across five pitches, with car parks opening at 8.30am to ensure that everyone is parked up and ready to go for the eagerly anticipated team parade, led by The City of Limerick Pipe Band which commences at 10am sharp," said Annie Browne, PRO for Mungret St Pauls Camogie.

The first match is 10.45am. Each of the 23 teams will get at least three games with the Cup final set for 3.05pm.

"We encourage 'Positive Sideline Parents', so help up bring that fantastic positive camogie energy to a whole new level on the day! Respect players, coaches, referees and volunteers," requested the PRO.

Supporters are also reminded that Mungret St Pauls is a vape and smoke free club.

Local News

