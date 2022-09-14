Limerick GAA referees report abuse and intimidation at club championship matches

LIMERICK GAA referees "have been abused left, right and centre, and intimidated" at recent club championship matches.

At this Tuesday night's month County Board meeting, Limerick GAA Referee Co-Ordinator Patsy Coffey made an impassioned plea for the abuse and intimidation to end.

"Over the last few weekends referees have been abused left, right and centre, and intimidated and this has to stop. We can't recruit referees because of all this abuse and many of the senior referees are thinking 'is is worth it'. When abuse is reported to the County Board, they have dealt with it and handed out suspensions and long suspensions, but it doesn't seem to be a deterrent because it goes on and on and on," detailed the long serving referee.

"This weekend in Limerick GAA there are 28 matches down for Saturday and Sunday and 12 in Bord na nOg so 40 matches altogether. We have a hardcore group of just 30 referees - there will be a referee at every match but there won't be linesmen. Hopefully each referee will have umpires but if not the clubs will have to supply," explained Coffey of the shortage of officials.

"Another thing that has been noticed is that clubs or managers or whoever is running it are using children as water boys and I think that is an out and out disgrace to have them even along the sideline. It's not the place for them," said the Cappamore man.

Limerick GAA Secretary Mike O'Riordan told the meeting that the "past weekend was a fairly bleak weekend in terms of suspensions - particularly to mentors getting involved in situations".

He also urged clubs not to bring kids along the sideline.

"It is creating a difficulty having kids on the sideline doing water and hurleys. We would ask clubs not to use kids because this is a problem," said the secretary.

Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan vowed hard decisions would be made.

"There are some allegations of intimidation and abuse that will be dealt with by the CCC and we won't be taking any prisoners and tough decisions have to be made to ensure our officials get the full respect that they deserve," said Cregan.

"It had become a huge issue for obvious reasons over the last few weeks and making national headlines, albeit at a different level to the abuse and intimidation that Patsy is referring to. Abuse and intimidation of any level is just not acceptable. Every time I have had the opportunity to present a trophy during my 4-5 years as chairman and prior to that as Football Chairman, I have always complimented and thanked the referee at the end of every game and I always state that if we didn't have referees then we would have games," he outlined.

"We can all argue the toss of a coin about a fella being good or bad or making mistakes but we all make mistakes and every player on the field make mistakes - it's human nature to make mistakes. Just let our referees get on with it and I would appeal that a greater level of respect would be shown to them starting from next weekend."