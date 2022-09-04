Club Limerick London to host it's inaugural event in support of the GAA on Shannonside

LONDON is the newest branch of Club Limerick - the fund-raising sub-committee of Limerick GAA.
There are already Club Limerick branches in Limerick, Dublin and New York as well as Club Limerick Global.
Shaun Connery is the chairman of the newly founded Club Limerick London.
"We are having our first event to raise money to fund the many projects being carried out by Limerick GAA in the Mazenod Social Club Kilburn NW6 4LS on Saturday September 10," revealed Connery.
"Music is by John Joe Shields and the Ramblers. All tickets are numbered and entered into a Grand Raffle
on the night. We have some fantastic prizes such as a framed jersey signed by our great Limerick hurling team, also an overnight stay with Breakfast at The Woodlands Adare and an overnight stay with Breakfast at Rathkeale House Hotel. There will be several other prizes to be announced," he outlined.
For tickets for the September 10 dance or further information about Club Limerick London contact Shaun Connery on 0044(0) 7861498290 or Gerry Rea on 0044(0)7870642952.
