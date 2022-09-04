Search

04 Sept 2022

Club Limerick London to host it's inaugural event in support of the GAA on Shannonside

Limerick GAA's new Club London to host it's inaugural event

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

04 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LONDON is the newest branch of Club Limerick - the fund-raising sub-committee of Limerick GAA.

There are already Club Limerick branches in Limerick, Dublin and New York as well as Club Limerick Global.

Shaun Connery is the chairman of the newly founded Club Limerick London.

"We are having our first event to raise money to fund the many projects being carried out by Limerick GAA in the Mazenod Social Club Kilburn NW6 4LS on Saturday September 10," revealed Connery.

"Music is by John Joe Shields and the Ramblers. All tickets are numbered and entered into a Grand Raffle
on the night. We have some fantastic prizes such as a framed jersey  signed by our great Limerick hurling team, also an overnight stay with Breakfast at The Woodlands Adare and an overnight stay with Breakfast at Rathkeale House Hotel. There will be several other prizes to be announced," he outlined.

For tickets for the September 10 dance or further information about Club Limerick London contact Shaun Connery on 0044(0) 7861498290 or Gerry Rea on 0044(0)7870642952.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media