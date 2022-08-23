Limerick man steps down as Dublin camogie manager

LIMERICK man Adrian O’Sullivan has stepped down from his role as Dublin senior camogie manager after two seasons in charge.

O’Sullivan, who took on the role in January of 2021, guided Dublin to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals this year when they were beaten by eventual All-Ireland champions Kilkenny.

O’Sullivan’s Dublin side produced a number of impressive displays over the summer, including a victory over Waterford.

In a statement announcing his decision to step down, Adrian O'Sullivan said: "After much consideration I have informed the county board of my decision not to continue in my role as Dublin senior camogie manager.

"It has been a phenomenal experience from taking on my first inter-county managerial role in the height of the pandemic and the chaotic short season which followed, to managing a rebuild of the squad and the adventure we went on this season with such a youthful squad.

"I leave this role with nothing but respect and admiration for the effort and dedication of every single player who donned the Dublin Jersey these past seasons."

O'Sullivan boasts an impressive inter-county camogie coaching record, including an All-Ireland Minor A championship with Limerick in 2014, the county's first ever in the grade, and intermediate championships with both Limerick and Kilkenny in 2014 and 2016. The talented coach guided UL to two prestigious Ashbourne Cup titles in 2019 and 2020.

He also won senior county championships as a coach in camogie with Thomastown (Kilkenny) in 2020 and in hurling with Clonkill (Westmeath) in 2019.

Limerick man O'Sullivan is also a successful inter-county hurling coach. He was coach of Kildare, 2016 in 2017 and Westmeath 2019 under fellow Limerick man Joe Quaid when winning promotion to division 1 of the Allianz Hurling League.