In Pictures: Monaleen hosts Munster U8 & U10 Ladies Football blitz

MONALEEN Ladies Football hosted a successful Munster U8 & U10 Ladies Football Blitz with 300 young stars showcasing their skills.
Teams from Limerick who participated in the event included Cappagh, Ahane, Dromin/Athlacca/Banogue, Oola and host club Monaleen.
Tipperary side Templemore and Clare clubs, Banner Ladies, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Eire Og, Fergus Rovers, Cúil Gaels and Kildysart also participated.
The event produced a feast of football. Event organisers would like to thank all the volunteers who helped in any way with the blitz and to ensure the event was such a success.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures
Lumen, The Music of Mícheál Ó Súilleabháin: A Celebration of the Light, will take place at the University Concert Hall on September 3.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.