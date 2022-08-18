Dr Harty Cup Munster Colleges' hurling draws to be made

Niall O'Farrell, Ardscoil Ris, in action against St Jospeph's, Tulla in the 2022 Dr Harty Cup final Pic: Keith Wiseman
THE draws for the 2022/2023 TUS Munster GAA Post Primary Schools Dr Harty Cup Senior A Hurling and Corn Uí Mhuirí Senior A Football competitions will take place on today, Thursday August 18.
The draws will be streamed on the Munster GAA PPS web site https://munstergaapps.ie/ from 3:30pm.
The format of the competition will revert to group stages as was the case pre-Covid-19 pandemic. The semi-finalists from the 2021/2022 competitions will be seeded in the respective draws.
A total of 14 teams will be in the Dr. Harty Cup draw while 16 teams will be in the pot for the Corn Uí Mhuirí draw.
Dr Harty Cup
Two groups of 4 and Two groups of 3. Top two teams qualify for the Quarter-Finals.
Seeds – St. Josephs SS Tulla, Ardscoil Ris, Thurles CBS and De La Salle College Waterford
Gaelcholáiste Mhuire, A.G., Midleton CBS, Nenagh CBS, Our Ladys Templemore, Pobailscoil na Trionide Youghal, St. Colmans College Fermoy, St. Francis College Rochestown, Christian Brothers College, St. Flannans Ennis, Cashel Community School
Corn Uí Mhuirí
Four groups of 4. Top two teams qualify for the Quarter-Finals.
Seeds – St. Brendans Killarney, Tralee CBS, Hamilton High School Bandon, Skibbereen Community College
Clonakilty Community College, High School Clonmel, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Pobalscoil Chorcha Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown, SP Sliabh Luachra Rathmore, Colaiste Choilm Ballincollig, Colaiste na Sceilge, St. Flannans Ennis, St. Francis College Rochestown, Colaiste Chriost Ri and Colaiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown
