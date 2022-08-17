Search

17 Aug 2022

In Pictures: Limerick All-Ireland heroes line out in Hurling For Cancer Research fundraiser

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella

17 Aug 2022 9:30 PM

A NUMBER of Limerick's All-Ireland hurling final heroes lined out in the annual Hurling For Cancer Research fundraiser in aid of the Irish Cancer Society in Newbridge on Tuesday night.

A galaxy of sports stars including Ireland’s top hurlers and racing stars will line-out in St Conleth’s Park for a must-see battle between Davy Russell’s Best and Jim Bolger’s Stars.

The line-ups included Limerick All-Ireland final winners, Tom and Dan Morrissey, Darragh O'Donovan and Kyle Hayes on the Jim Bolger’s Stars side, while former Limerick hurler and manager TJ Ryan and leading jockey and Limerick native Mark Enright was on Davy Russell’s Best squad.

Jim Bolger's side ran out winners on a 9-13 to 8-15 scoreline.

Stars such as Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Rachael Blackmore, Boys in Green hero Paul McGrath, Dancing With The Stars hero Nina Carberry, RTÉ personalities Miriam O’Callaghan, Anne Doyle and Ted Walsh along with newly appointed Meath Senior Football Manager Colm O’Rourke helped lead the umpiring and officiating for the most unique hurling match of the year.
 
GAA legends Michael Duignan and Ger Canning provided match commentary.

Hurling for Cancer Research has raised over €1.1m for the Society’s vital cancer research projects since it began in 2012.
 

