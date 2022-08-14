In Pictures: Limerick hurling legends come out of retirement for charity match v Tipperary

BOHER played host to an entertaining hurling clash of Limerick and Tipperary legends this Saturday, in a game filled with action.

While the Limerick 6-22 Tipperary 6-16 result was sweet for the many Limerick supporters in attendance, the Children’s Health Foundation Crumlin, who received the proceeds for the hundreds who paid to meet many hero’s from both counties.

Photographer was Kieran Ryan Benson was in attendance for the Limerick Leader.

Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.

Also in attendance were a number of the current hurling heros, including Cian Lynch, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Nash and Diarmaid Byrnes. Those stars were highly sought after for photos on a feel-good afternoon. The Liam MacCarthy Cup was also welcomed to the east Limerick venue, with photograph and autograph hunters in dreamland.

With the fantastic weather playing its part, the hurling on offer was open and exciting, with a number of players class is very much permanent. The positive energy generated by the event was obvious for all in attendance.

The idea was the brainchild of Alan Foley, a Boher native now exiled in the Premier County, and he spent many weeks assembling to stellar line-ups. Foley was on hand to present the Sophie Mulcahy trophy to Treaty skipper Tom Condon. Meanwhile, Murroe-Boher clubman Seanie Tobin was awarded the Man of the Match trophy for a typical all action display. The sides held a minutes silence for the late Dillon Quirke prior to throw-in.

The game itself was a goal-fest, with Tipperary in particular aiming for green flags early. However, Limerick, managed by 1973 duo Richie Bennis and Eamon Cregan, raced into a 2-5 to 1-0 lead with Donie Ryan flicking on a long ball for a neat goal. His brother TJ, who returned to the forwards was also on target with a couple of long-range scores. John Carroll provided Tipperary’s opening score, bursting though the rear-guard to find the net.

The hosts led 3-6 to 1-1 at the much-needed water break before the visitors made a second quarter revival. Conor O'Donovan was in the Bainisteoir top for Tipperary, having hurled for the county in the 1980’s and 1990’s despite being originally from Effin, in south Limerick.

As in the first-half, Tipperary allowed those in green build up a lead. TJ Ryan finished a wonderful team move with an old-school pull to the top corner from 20-meters out. It was one of several goals that helped Limerick to a 6-14 to 4-13 advantage at the three-quarter mark. Brendan Cummins – who abandoned playing in goals at half-time was on target with a goal while Eoin Kelly, Shane McGrath and John Carroll helped haul the Premier back into contention.

Albert Shanahan denied Kelly with a penalty save but the rebound was buried to the top corner. Ultimately, Limerick had the final say with a string of points including Seanie Tobin’s mazy solo run ending with a wonderful kicked effort, helping Limerick pull clear. Dublin senior Camogie manager Adrian O’Sullivan landed a long-range effort as Tipperary’s late rescue mission came up short. James Butler was also accurate as the tired bodies began to show on both sides.

Limerick: Joe Quaid, Albert Shanahan, Tom Condon, Steve McDonogh, Séamus Hickey, Ciarán Carey, TJ Ryan, Mark Foley, John Flavin, Donie Ryan, Niall Moran, Ollie Moran, Paudie O’Dwyer, Leo O’Connor, Alan Browne, Pat Tobin, Kevin Tobin, Séanie Tobin, Paudie McNamara, James Butler, Owen O’Neill, Pat Heffernan, Adrian O’Sullivan, Turlough Herbert.

Tipperary: Brendan Cummins, Paul Curran, Philly Maher, Conor O’Mahony, Conor O’Brien, Paddy Kerwick, Hugh Moloney, Paddy Stepleton, Conal Bonnar, Conor Stakelum, James Woodlock, Seamus Hennessey, Michael Ryan, Mark O’Leary, John Carroll, Kevin Tucker, Tony Delaney, Eoin Kelly, John Leahy, Shane McGrath, Michael Cleary, Michael Webster, Paul Kelly, Kevin O’Sullivan

Referees: Kevin O’Brien (Patrickswell) and Phillip Dee (Murroe-Boher)