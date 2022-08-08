In Pictures: Record numbers of supporters at Limerick club hurling championship matches

FOUR weeks after All-Ireland SHC honours in Croke Park and hurling fever continues to grip Limerick.
There was round two action in the county club hurling championship over the weekend and big crowds again attended across.
Photographers Keith Wiseman, Brendan Gleeson and Kieran Ryan Benson were out and about for the Limerick Leader.
Click 'Next' or 'Previous' for more pictures.
Pearse O’Shiel, chairperson Co-operative Housing Ireland, Alison Glynn and her daughter Isabella, and Kate Morgan, marketing officer CHI, in in Monéir, Clonmacken / Picture: Eamon Ward
John Treacy, the vice-chair of Ribchester Rovers with club secretary and his partner Tracy Ormisher | Picture: Bridget Rabbitts
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.