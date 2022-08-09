Limerick's Cian Lynch reaches new heights in Croke Park to mark 10 years of the skyline tour

Limerick hurler Cian Lynch poses with the Liam MacCarthy Cup as the GAA Museum celebrates 10 years of the Kellogg's Skyline Tours in Croke Park. PIC: Sportsfile
CIAN LYNCH has certainly helped bring the game of hurling to new heights in Limerick across the last five years.
And, the two-time Hurler of the Year has often shined brightest in Croke Park.
Just four weeks after jointly lifting the Liam MacCarthy Cup with Declan Hannon in the Hogan Stand, Lynch was back in Croke Park.
This time on the roof!
Lynch, Dublin ladies footballer Hannah Tyrell, Galway camogie player Ailish O’Reilly and Tyrone footballer Kieran McGeary were among the special guests as the GAA Museum marked 10 years of the Kellogg's Skyline Tours in Croke Park.
A part of the 10 year celebrations, the GAA Museum have launched a new Discover Dublin series.
Over the autumn and winter months, Friday evenings will be taken over by Dublin experts as they join GAA tour guides for special tours with a different theme each week.
These rooftop tours will cover a variety of topics from tenement Dublin to emigration, the Dublin music scene and much more.
The Skyline tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and visitors must climb 100 steps onto the stadium roof.
