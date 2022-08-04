Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week August 4-10

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday August 4 to Wednesday August 10.
THURSDAY AUGUST 4
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Croom v Murroe-Boher in Fedamore at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Claughaun v Killeedy in The Bog Garden at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1
St Kierans v Askeaton in Mick Neville Park at 7pm
County U19 B Football Championship
Belville Gaels v Pallasgreen in Knocklong at 6.45pm
U13 Hurling Division 2
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Newcastle West v Patrickswell
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Monaleen
Killacolla Gaels v Granagh-Ballingarry
U13 Hurling Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Knockaderry v Templeglantine
Belville Gaels v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan
U13 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Caherline v Cappamore
Dromin-Athlacca Banogue v Blackrock
Pallasgreen v Coshlea Gaels
Glenroe v Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore
U15 Football Division 1A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Shannon Gaels Athea v Fr Caseys
U17 Hurling Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Blackrock v Coshlea Gaels
FRIDAY AUGUST 5
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Doon v Adare in Childers Road at 7pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Blackrock v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 7pm
U17 Football Division 2B
Ballybrown v Crecora-Manister in Ballybrown at 7pm
SATURDAY AUGUST 6
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Doon at 7pm
Ahane v Patrickswell at Caherconlish at 7pm
County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls in Childers Road at 7pm
South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Ballybrown at 7pm
County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2
Cappamore v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 7pm
Dromin-Athlacca v Effin in Ballyagran at 7pm
Knockainey v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 7pm
Monaleen v Glenroe in Hospital at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Pallasgreen v Croagh-Kilfinny in Mungret at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballingarry at 7pm
Templeglantine v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Feenagh at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Monagea v St Patricks in Mick Neville Park at 5pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Old Christians v Rathkeale in Croagh at 7pm
U13 Hurling Division 3A
Monagea v Athea in Monagea at 7pm
U15 Hurling Division 3B
Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Cappamore at 7pm
SUNDAY AUGUST 7
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2
Feohanagh v Bruree in Feenagh at 2pm
Caherline v Na Piarsaigh in Childers Road at 7pm
County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilfinane at 2pm
Kilmallock v Knockaderry in Ballyagran at 2pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2
Ahane v Castletown-Ballyagran in Ballybrown at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2
Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown at 7pm
Doon v Askeaton in Mungret at 7pm
County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2
Kilteely-Dromkeen v Patrickswell at 2pm
Garryspillane v Tournafulla in Kilmallock at 7pm
MONDAY AUGUST 8
U15 Football Division 1A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Belville Gaels
Shannon Gaels Athea v Cappagh-Rathkeale
U15 Football Division 1B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Killacolla Gaels v Galtee Gaels
Monaleen v Adare
Ahane v Ballylanders
U15 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Hospital-Herbertstown
Dromin-Athlacca Banogue v Pallasgreen
South Liberties v Coshlea Gaels
Galbally v Cappamore
U15 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry
Monagea v St Senans
St Kierans v Askeaton-Ballysteen Kilcornan
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Knockaderry
U15 Football Division 3C
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Bruff v Claughaun
Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh
Ballybrown v Monaleen
Caherconlish v Mungret St Pauls
TUESDAY AUGUST 9
County U19 B Hurling Championship Playoff
Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 6.45pm
U13 Hurling Division 2
Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mungret at 7pm
WEDNESDAY AUGUST 10
County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 2
St Patricks Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilbreedy at 7pm
U17 Football Division 1
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys
Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen
Cappagh-Rathkeale v Oola
U17 Football Division 2A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Shannon Gaels Athea v St Kieran’s
Adare v Killacolla Gaels
Dromcollogher-Broadford v Belville Gaels
U17 Football Division 2B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Na Piarsaigh v Pallasgreen
Claughaun v Ballybrown
Crecora-Manister v Galbally
U17 Football Division 3A
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v St Senans
Mountcollins v Mungret St Pauls
Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca Banogue
U17 Football Division 3B
(First named team at home - all games 7pm)
Coshlea Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown
Cappamore v Caherconlish
Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Ballylanders
Bruff v Galtee Gaels
