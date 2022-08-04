Search

04 Aug 2022

Limerick GAA Adult and Underage hurling and football fixtures for the week August 4-10

A busy week of fixtures lies ahead on the local club GAA front

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

04 Aug 2022 4:30 PM

LIMERICK GAA have confirmed the following fixtures for the period from Thursday August 4 to Wednesday August 10.

THURSDAY AUGUST 4

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Croom v Murroe-Boher in Fedamore at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Claughaun v Killeedy in The Bog Garden at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 1

St Kierans v Askeaton in Mick Neville Park at 7pm

County U19 B Football Championship

Belville Gaels v Pallasgreen in Knocklong at 6.45pm

U13 Hurling Division 2

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Newcastle West v Patrickswell

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Monaleen

Killacolla Gaels v Granagh-Ballingarry

U13 Hurling Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Knockaderry v Templeglantine

Belville Gaels v Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan

U13 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Caherline v Cappamore

Dromin-Athlacca Banogue v Blackrock

Pallasgreen v Coshlea Gaels

Glenroe v Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore

U15 Football Division 1A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Shannon Gaels Athea v Fr Caseys

U17 Hurling Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Blackrock v Coshlea Gaels

FRIDAY AUGUST 5

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Doon v Adare in Childers Road at 7pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Blackrock v Garryspillane in Kilmallock at 7pm

U17 Football Division 2B

Ballybrown v Crecora-Manister in Ballybrown at 7pm

SATURDAY AUGUST 6

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Na Piarsaigh v Kilmallock in Doon at 7pm

Ahane v Patrickswell at Caherconlish at 7pm

County Senior Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Ballybrown v Mungret St Pauls in Childers Road at 7pm

South Liberties v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Ballybrown at 7pm

County Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship Round 2

Cappamore v Newcastle West in Kilmallock at 7pm

Dromin-Athlacca v Effin in Ballyagran at 7pm

Knockainey v Bruff in Kilbreedy at 7pm

Monaleen v Glenroe in Hospital at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Pallasgreen v Croagh-Kilfinny in Mungret at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Crecora-Manister v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Ballingarry at 7pm

Templeglantine v Ballybricken-Bohermore in Feenagh at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Monagea v St Patricks in Mick Neville Park at 5pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Old Christians v Rathkeale in Croagh at 7pm

U13 Hurling Division 3A

Monagea v Athea in Monagea at 7pm

U15 Hurling Division 3B

Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Cappamore at 7pm

SUNDAY AUGUST 7

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 1 Round 2

Feohanagh v Bruree in Feenagh at 2pm

Caherline v Na Piarsaigh in Childers Road at 7pm

County Intermediate Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Hospital-Herbertstown v Granagh-Ballingarry in Kilfinane at 2pm

Kilmallock v Knockaderry in Ballyagran at 2pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 2 Round 2

Ahane v Castletown-Ballyagran in Ballybrown at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 3 Round 2

Mungret St Pauls v Ballybrown at 7pm

Doon v Askeaton in Mungret at 7pm

County Junior A Hurling Championship Group 4 Round 2

Kilteely-Dromkeen v Patrickswell at 2pm

Garryspillane v Tournafulla in Kilmallock at 7pm

MONDAY AUGUST 8

U15 Football Division 1A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Mungret St Pauls v Newcastle West

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Belville Gaels

Shannon Gaels Athea v Cappagh-Rathkeale

U15 Football Division 1B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Killacolla Gaels v Galtee Gaels

Monaleen v Adare

Ahane v Ballylanders

U15 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Hospital-Herbertstown

Dromin-Athlacca Banogue v Pallasgreen

South Liberties v Coshlea Gaels

Galbally v Cappamore

U15 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Croom v Granagh-Ballingarry

Monagea v St Senans 

St Kierans v Askeaton-Ballysteen Kilcornan

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Knockaderry

U15 Football Division 3C

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Bruff v Claughaun

Crecora-Manister v Na Piarsaigh

Ballybrown v Monaleen

Caherconlish v Mungret St Pauls

TUESDAY AUGUST 9

County U19 B Hurling Championship Playoff

Croom v Dromcollogher-Broadford in Feenagh at 6.45pm

U13 Hurling Division 2

Mungret St Pauls v Kildimo-Pallaskenry in Mungret at 7pm

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 10

County Junior A Football Championship Group 2 Round 2

St Patricks Hospital-Herbertstown in Kilbreedy at 7pm

U17 Football Division 1

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Kildimo-Pallaskenry v Fr Caseys

Mungret St Pauls v Monaleen

Cappagh-Rathkeale v Oola

U17 Football Division 2A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Shannon Gaels Athea v St Kieran’s 

Adare v Killacolla Gaels

Dromcollogher-Broadford v Belville Gaels

U17 Football Division 2B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Na Piarsaigh v Pallasgreen

Claughaun v Ballybrown

Crecora-Manister v Galbally

U17 Football Division 3A

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Askeaton Ballysteen Kilcornan v St Senans

Mountcollins v Mungret St Pauls

Newcastle West v Dromin-Athlacca Banogue

U17 Football Division 3B

(First named team at home - all games 7pm)

Coshlea Gaels v Hospital-Herbertstown

Cappamore v Caherconlish

Ballybricken-Bohermore Fedamore v Ballylanders

Bruff v Galtee Gaels

