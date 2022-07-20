In Pictures: Family and friends toast Limerick's All-Ireland hurling title at Victory Banquet

FAMILY and friends toasted Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling championship title win at the team's Victory Banquet in Dublin on Sunday night.
The Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road hosted the function hours after the Croke Park victory.
Photographer Diarmuid Greene was in attendance to capture fond memories.
Maura O’Neill, Limerick City Tidy Towns, presents the monthly award to Dave Ryan, of Wickham Way. He is joined by traders in the market. PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Adare welcomes home their own All-Ireland winning captain Declan Hannon and the Limerick Senior Hurling Team PIC: Keith Wiseman
Olympian David Gillick is calling on all walkers, joggers, runners and volunteers to join him at Mungret parkrun his weekend
