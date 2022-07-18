Limerick GAA official 3-in-a-row commemorative 22-L-Liam Number Plate Sign goes on sale

LIMERICK'S official commemorative 3-in-a-row Number Plate Sign will be on sale inside the TUS Gaelic Grounds this Monday evening for the homecoming of the 2022 All-Ireland hurling champions.
The signs will be on sale For €5 each with proceeds going to the Limerick Players Training Fund.
"Limerick GAA urges supporters to only purchase the official sign as the purchase of unofficial 22-L-Liam signs has no benefit whatsoever to Limerick GAA or our players," stressed Limerick GAA chairman John Cregan.
He added: "Our official sign has some very distinctive hallmarks on it that include the use of both the Limerick GAA crest and our county jersey".
"We would like to express our sincerest thanks to our legions of loyal supporters for your extremely generous support of our Number Plate Signs in the past and we hope you are all looking forward to adding the official 22-L-Liam to your collection," said Cregan.
Megan O'Brien and Michaela Harty, Newcastle West at TUS Gaelic Grounds for the All-Ireland final | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
Like in 2018, Limerick's victorious hurlers will travel on an open-topped bus through the city | Picture: Dave Gaynor
