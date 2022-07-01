Barry Nash happy he has matured into Limerick hurling team after his switch to corner back

BARRY Nash made just a couple of brief substitute appearances in Limerick’s breakthrough All-Ireland SHC campaign of 2018.

The following season looked to be following the same path – the Allianz League quarter final win over Laois was his only 2019 start.

Nash was wing back in that big win over Laois but didn’t feature in the league semi final or final or until injury time in the Munster SHC final.

Then four weeks later, Nash was sprung from the Croke Park bench at half time of the All-Ireland SHC semi final against Kilkenny.

Limerick lost but Nash hurled a storm at wing back and he hasn’t put a foot wrong since.

Injuries to Mike Casey and Richie English saw Nash moved to corner back in 2020 and 14 games later, the South Liberties man is an integral part of the Limerick defence as the men in green and white built a 14-game unbeaten championship run.

Indeed his Munster SHC start v Clare in 2020 was his first championship start since a qualifier win over Westmeath in 2016 when he was wing forward, alongside Declan Hannon at no11.

This Sunday, Nash equals the 26 games that his uncle Declan played in the Limerick defence between 1988-99. Barry surpassed the 15 appearances of his father Mike during the 2020 campaign.

“I learned from lots of guys around me because we have a great group of lads there - just picking the brains of the players or backroom team and having Caroline (Currid) there as well is massive. I suppose I have also matured over the last number of years,” explained Barry Nash, when asked his of transformation from a sub to ever-present starter.

“Starting out in 2016 I was playing in the forwards and then eventually switched back into the backs and when John (Kiely) and Paul (Kinnerk) brought that challenge to me I tried to meet it head-on and use all the resources around me to help me improve my game and get to where I am today. I remember it was a week before we were playing in a league game and Paul Kinnerk came up to me and mentioned it to me. I just have to such trust and faith in Paul, John and the lads and when they made that decision I was happy to give it a go and see where things went,” recalled Nash of moving to defence.

He added: “My uncle and dad were a great help but I also have some great players that I could bounce stuff off as well with the likes of Mike (Casey), Richie (English) and Sean (Finn), Dan Morrissey, Aaron Costello who all provided great advice to me. The same applies to Paul (Kinnerk) and Seanie O’Donnell - they are all great resources for me to get a grasp of the new position”.

Nash is often a free-man in the Limerick full back line – the launchpad for many an attack.

“The way teams set up against us, Paul (Kinnerk) gave me that freedom to get forward a bit more. It seems to suit me and I am enjoying playing there. It’s a position that I have really grown to like and hopefully I can keep it going. They have a bit of trust in me, having played in the forwards before. If the opportunity is on I am going to take the shot on and back myself to score but Sean and Mike have the same licence to go if they are in a similar position. It’s not just me, all the lads have the same licence.”

Is an ultra competitive Limerick full back line, with Sean Finn, Richie English, Dan Morrissey and Mike Casey all experienced options, along with other fresh faces.

“Dan (Morrissey) and Mike (Casey) are two unbelievable players and both bring different aspects to the game. Mike is an unbelievable leader and does so much talking and really leads by his actions on the field. He is a phenomenal hurler and was our full back before he got injured and then Dan stepped in to do an unbelievable job but now Mike has gone back in there and has been lifting all years.”