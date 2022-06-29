'We just love the battle' says Mike Casey ahead of Limerick hurling semi final with Galway

MIKE Casey was fully stretched on the Paric Ui Chaoimh surface after being fouled by Patrick Horgan in a battle for possession.

Sliothar in his clinched fist, this was the Mike Casey defiance that had been missed for the previous two championship campaigns.

As Limerick went on their way to back-to-back All-Ireland SHC title wins, Casey was on his own journey and this Spring the Na Piarsaigh man ended his injury nightmare to return where he is most comfortable – the heat of the battle.

“It's one thing that we pride ourselves on - sometimes it's about getting down to the brass tacks and working to win that ball. We love doing that - it doesn't matter if we go and win a game by 20-30 points or win one point to no score. We just love the battle and intensity and working hard and that’s what we love and I think we have really put that stamp on our play - when people come and play us we are going to be physical and you have to match that,” outlined Mike Casey ahead of the Limerick v Galway All-Ireland SHC semi final this Sunday in Croke Park.

“It’s the nature of this group that every ball is one that we want to win - there is no ball that we are not going to go out and try to win, regardless of whether we are down 10-points or up 10-points. Every single ball to us matters and that feeds into our group because the competitive nature in our group is incredible and I think that comes across in the way we play,” said the returning full back.

“John (Kiely) and the boys definitely keep us grounded but also I think it’s just the nature of the group - we are so competitive with each other and we just want the best out of each other, weather it’s a game of ping pong or it’s out on the hurling field everyone wants to beat each other,” he explained.

Casey felt the Munster final demonstrated so much of what is good about modern day hurling.

"You don’t realise when you are in the middle of it how intense it is - you are just going about your own business. Those first 90-seconds to two minutes, if you could clip that and show people around the world - it was so intense and no matter where the ball was there were bodies everywhere fighting for that ball. The honesty of it was incredible and just shows the physical condition that teams are in to be able to go out and do that not only for 70-minutes but extra time as well and no team was letting up because the intensity continued throughout the whole game."

He added: "The game is definitely gone to a complete new level - guys have dedicated themselves to this and there is no stone left unturned and everyone is in peak physical condition. Every team has a dietitian, nutritionist, S&C coaches - everyone is ticking all those boxes because if you don’t, you are nearly left behind."