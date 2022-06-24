Search

24 Jun 2022

New Limerick club hurling tournament to honour former GAA President William P Clifford

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

24 Jun 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

FEDAMORE GAA are to honour the memory of former GAA President William P Clifford with a new club hurling tournament.

The W P Clifford Cup will be up for grabs this Sunday, June 26 when four invited clubs do battle in Fedamore.

Limerick's own Patrickswell will compete against Glen Rovers (Cork), Cappataggle (Galway) and Coolderry (Offaly.

In the first semi final, The Well play Coolderry at 12noon, while the second semi final, at 1.15pm, puts Glen Rovers against Cappataggle. Both semi finals are 20-minutes a half.

There will be a Shield Final at 2.30 and the Tournament final for the WP Clifford Cup at 3.30.

William P Clifford was a native of Fedamore and later his family moved to Boher.

Clifford was Limerick GAA Chairman from 1921 to 1939 and was the driving force behind the purchase and development of the current Gaelic Grounds.

He was President of the GAA from 1926 to 1928 and Munster GAA Chairman from 1932-36.

"This promises to be a great parish day out and we look forward to welcoming the whole community and the hurling people of Limerick and beyond! We will have music, barbecue, some special guests," said Fedamore GAA PRO Padraig Kelleher.

Entry on Sunday is €10.

