10 Jun 2022

Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football team named to play Antrim in Junior Championship

Limerick's Cathy Mee

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

10 Jun 2022 10:04 AM

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK manager Graham Shine has named his team to take on Antrim in the first round of the TG4 Ladies Football Junior Championship. Throw-in on this Sunday, June 12 is at 2pm in Bruff.

Limerick Ladies Junior Football v Antrim: 

1 Sophie Hennessy Old Mill
2 Kristine Reidy Feohanagh/Castlemahon
3 Alva Quaid Old Mill
4 Sarah O'Sullivan St Brigids
5 Meadhbh MacNamara St Ailbes
6 Niamh Ryan St Ailbes
7 Aine McGrath Ballylanders
8 Roisin Ambrose Old Mill
9 Leah Coughlan Oola
10 Katie Heelan St Ailbes
11 Rebecca Delee Feohanagh/Castlemahon
12 Cathy Mee Ballylanders
13 Iris Kennelly Old Mill
14 Amy Ryan Oola
15 Catriona Davis Monagea

16 Carol Bateman Mungret St Pauls
17 Lauren Ryan Adare
18 Rose Hyland Ballylanders
19 Maeve O'Halloran Adare
20 Anna O'Dea Oola
21 Rebekah Daly Athea
22 Eibhlís Lee Ballylanders
23 Lucy Costello Croom
24 Claire Hayes Oola
25 Eimear Kirby Knockainey
26 Cathy Ambrose Old Mill
27 Sarah Dillon Pallasgreen
28 Noelle Curtin Athea
29 Grainne McKenna St Ailbes
30 Mairead Kavanagh St Ailbes

