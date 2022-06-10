Limerick Ladies Gaelic Football team named to play Antrim in Junior Championship

Limerick's Cathy Mee
LIMERICK manager Graham Shine has named his team to take on Antrim in the first round of the TG4 Ladies Football Junior Championship. Throw-in on this Sunday, June 12 is at 2pm in Bruff.
Limerick Ladies Junior Football v Antrim:
1 Sophie Hennessy Old Mill
2 Kristine Reidy Feohanagh/Castlemahon
3 Alva Quaid Old Mill
4 Sarah O'Sullivan St Brigids
5 Meadhbh MacNamara St Ailbes
6 Niamh Ryan St Ailbes
7 Aine McGrath Ballylanders
8 Roisin Ambrose Old Mill
9 Leah Coughlan Oola
10 Katie Heelan St Ailbes
11 Rebecca Delee Feohanagh/Castlemahon
12 Cathy Mee Ballylanders
13 Iris Kennelly Old Mill
14 Amy Ryan Oola
15 Catriona Davis Monagea
16 Carol Bateman Mungret St Pauls
17 Lauren Ryan Adare
18 Rose Hyland Ballylanders
19 Maeve O'Halloran Adare
20 Anna O'Dea Oola
21 Rebekah Daly Athea
22 Eibhlís Lee Ballylanders
23 Lucy Costello Croom
24 Claire Hayes Oola
25 Eimear Kirby Knockainey
26 Cathy Ambrose Old Mill
27 Sarah Dillon Pallasgreen
28 Noelle Curtin Athea
29 Grainne McKenna St Ailbes
30 Mairead Kavanagh St Ailbes
Maura O’Neill from Limerick City Tidy Towns with Libby and Suzanne Hickey from South’s |PICTURE: Ava O’Donoghue/iLoveLimerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.