Limerick Fashion! Stay active... and warm this spring - Celia Holman Lee

THIS week the Holman Lee Agency is showcasing some leisure looks from Oxendales.ie.

These looks are practical and cool and include jackets that will help to keep you cosy with peaked hoods to shelter from the rain. This jacket is perfect for outdoor activity and would be a great addition to your walking wardrobe.

Hoodies are the essence of comfort and have become a wardrobe staple during the pandemic.

For everyday versatility these leggings are a fabulous addition to your wardrobe. This mid-blue oversized denim jacket is a great piece to add to your leisure wear. Tackle your next workout in comfort with these leggings that fit and feel even better and add a bit of style to your look with this utility crossbody hardwear bag.

For those of you who love warmth, comfort and fashion this peach fleece jacket from Oxendales.ie is ideal for the unpredictable spring weather conditions. These fab jeggings are designed to fit perfectly around the waist and are super stretchy in a comfortable fabric.

It's all about denim details this season and this western style denim jacket ticks all the boxes worn with the white tee underneath. I’m loving this multicoloured midi skirt in lightweight floral material, it has a flattering A-line shape that nips in at the waist and is a definite wardrobe staple and available from Oxendales.ie.