Search

22/10/2021

Cutting-edge medical devices firm to create 250 new jobs in Limerick

Cutting-edge medical devices firm to create 250 new jobs in Limerick

The Edwards Lifesciences manufacturing facility in Castletroy

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK has received a significant boost following the announcement by Edwards Lifesciences that it's to create 250 new jobs at its manufacturing facility in Castletroy.

The US-based corporation, which is celebrating the opening of its new manufacturing centre, has announced its intention to increase its workforce to 850 employees over the coming years. This represents the creation of 250 additional jobs compared to what was initially announced at the groundbreaking in 2019.

Edwards established operations in Ireland in 2018 at a facility in the Shannon Free Zone and already employs 250 people in the region.

The new purpose-built facility will focus on the manufacture of breakthrough innovative therapies and life-saving medical technologies for patients suffering from heart valve disease.

“Our announcement illustrates the continued growth of our company globally and demonstrates our confidence to the Mid-West of Ireland. By expanding our presence in the area, we aim to create a hub for Europe and bring us closer to the patients in the region who will receive these life-saving therapies.” says Michael A. Mussallem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edwards Lifesciences.

Cutting-edge medical devices firm commissions artwork from Limerick-based artist for new facility

Employees at the plant will manufacture transcatheter therapies to repair or replace damaged heart valves, enabling patients to live longer, healthier lives.

“Our teams are dedicated to patients and work with passion. We look forward to welcoming new members to join us in our mission to save and improve the lives of thousands of people around the world”, added Mr Mussallem.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, who will visit the new facility later this Friday, said: “It's (the jobs announcement) is an enormous vote of confidence in the Mid-West region and the talent, skills and experience on offer here. Congratulations to the team involved and the very best of luck with this remarkable expansion.” 

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: “An investment of this scale by Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in its field, is terrific news for the Mid-West Region and indeed for Ireland. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region and its ambitions for its operations here. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment in regional locations. I wish to congratulate Edwards Lifesciences on this significant expansion and assure the company of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

Well-known Limerick company acquired in multi-million euro deal

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media