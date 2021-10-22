Cutting-edge medical devices firm to create 250 new jobs in Limerick

LIMERICK has received a significant boost following the announcement by Edwards Lifesciences that it's to create 250 new jobs at its manufacturing facility in Castletroy.

The US-based corporation, which is celebrating the opening of its new manufacturing centre, has announced its intention to increase its workforce to 850 employees over the coming years. This represents the creation of 250 additional jobs compared to what was initially announced at the groundbreaking in 2019.

Edwards established operations in Ireland in 2018 at a facility in the Shannon Free Zone and already employs 250 people in the region.

The new purpose-built facility will focus on the manufacture of breakthrough innovative therapies and life-saving medical technologies for patients suffering from heart valve disease.

“Our announcement illustrates the continued growth of our company globally and demonstrates our confidence to the Mid-West of Ireland. By expanding our presence in the area, we aim to create a hub for Europe and bring us closer to the patients in the region who will receive these life-saving therapies.” says Michael A. Mussallem, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Edwards Lifesciences.

Employees at the plant will manufacture transcatheter therapies to repair or replace damaged heart valves, enabling patients to live longer, healthier lives.

“Our teams are dedicated to patients and work with passion. We look forward to welcoming new members to join us in our mission to save and improve the lives of thousands of people around the world”, added Mr Mussallem.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Leo Varadkar, who will visit the new facility later this Friday, said: “It's (the jobs announcement) is an enormous vote of confidence in the Mid-West region and the talent, skills and experience on offer here. Congratulations to the team involved and the very best of luck with this remarkable expansion.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, added: “An investment of this scale by Edwards Lifesciences, a global leader in its field, is terrific news for the Mid-West Region and indeed for Ireland. It demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region and its ambitions for its operations here. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment in regional locations. I wish to congratulate Edwards Lifesciences on this significant expansion and assure the company of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”