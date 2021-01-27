ICMSA sets out its stall as speculation grows about Kerry Group ownership

THE President of ICMSA has said the position of milk suppliers to the Kerry Group must be central in any agreement on the future ownership of the company's processing facilities.

Pat McCormack was commenting on the ongoing speculation regarding the future of milk processing for dairy farmers supplying Kerry Group.

He says the ICMSA has met with Kerry Co-op, has sought a meeting with Kerry PLC and will also request meetings with any other interested parties that might emerge.

"We will be saying very clearly to every party involved that the processing of milk for Kerry suppliers must be placed on a firm financial footing in whatever new entity emerges and the new entity – if there is one - must deliver on the contractual obligations to milk suppliers, including the milk price commitment. This commitment was made by Kerry Group in 2011 and it is essential that it is delivered going forward,” he said.

Mr McCormack said that Kerry’s milk processing facilities are critical to farmers and the wider rural economies in Limerick, Kerry, Cork, Clare, Tipperary and Galway and it must be a fundamental requirement of any new structure or arrangement that emerges – if any - that the position of milk suppliers is fully protected.