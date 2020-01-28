LISTEN: Limerick Leader GE2020 podcast with Fianna Fail's James Collins

AS PART of the Limerick Leader's brand new podcast series on the general election, reporter David Hurley is joined by Fianna Fail councillor James Collins, who is vying for a seat in the Limerick City constituency.

Cllr Collins, the current cathaoirleach of the metropolitan district, talks healthcare, M20, public transport and the Limerick Twenty Thirty vision.

