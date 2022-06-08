D-Day for thousands of Limerick students as State Examinations begin

The Leaving and Junior Cert exams get underway this morning | FILE PHOTO
AROUND 5,000 students across Limerick will begin their Leaving Certificate and Junior Certificate exams today - the first time State Examinations have taken place as normal since 2019.
According to the State Examinations Commission, around 131,000 students are due to sit exams at centres in Limerick and across the country over the coming weeks.
While there were Leaving Cert exams last summer, students also had the option of receiving calculated grades. There were no Junior Cert exams in 2020 or 2021 because of the pandemic.
The first examinations for Leaving Cert students is English, paper 1 while Junior Cert students will also begin their exams with English. All of the exams begin at 9.30am.
The Leaving cert exams will continue until June 28 while the Junior Cert continue until June 20
The State Examinations Commission has yet to confirm a date for the release of the results.
