In Pictures: Open day at Limerick College of Further Education and Training

AN open day took place recently at the College of Further Education and Training as part of the Limerick Lifelong Learning Festival 2022.
The Kilmallock Road campus was the venue and those who attended on the day were able to tour the facilities and learn about the course which are available.
Previous successful graduates were also on hand on the day while and Art, Craft and Design exhibition also took place.
All programmes at College of Further Education and Training are fully funded, at no cost to student, and will empower them to make the transition back into paid employment or to further their studies.
