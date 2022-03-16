In pictures: Pupils at Limerick school stage their own St Patrick's Day parade - for a very good cause

THERE was a cúpla focal at a Limerick school this week, as students took part in a unique St Patrick's Day celebration for a very good cause.

Pupils at Corpus Christi primary school in Moyross marched behind St Patrick on Wednesday, while also raising money for Milford Hospice in memory of former teacher Declan Bromell.

The March for Milford saw the whole school follow the grand marshal in their Seachtain na Gaeilge parade.

A giant céili followed with all children dancing traditional Irish dances and singing O Ró sé do bheatha bhaile, Sean South and Ireland’s Call.

The march was lead by a band of teacher musicians, while St Patrick was on hand to banish the snakes!

Corpus Christi's imaginative school council organised the charity event and collected donations from children, parents and teachers. The students were inspired by similar events at a number of other schools in the city.

Catherine McAuley school held its own 'Trek for Dec' in memory of teacher Mr Bromell, and were joined in their fundraiser by St Patrick’s girls national school and St Michaels infant school.

They marched in their own school playgrounds yesterday morning, with a lot of fun had among the students and the teachers equally!