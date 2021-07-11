LIT launches summer academy to give Leaving Cert students 'a flavour' of college life

THE LIT Summer Academy, designed to give participants an opportunity to catch up on lost face-to-face teaching hours and exam preparation with a strong emphasis on student health and wellbeing, has added a day of action-packed adventure for teenagers whose leisure time has been confined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative, in partnership with Derg Isle Adventure Centre in East Clare will see students spending the final day taking part in activities on land, on water and zipping through the air.

Caring for students’ health and wellbeing, as well as reintroducing fun in a safe and controlled environment is key to the weeklong event that will have students ready to embrace with confidence their final year of secondary school.

From August 9, experienced teachers will provide expert tuition in a chosen subject such as Art, French, Irish, Higher Level Mathematics and Ordinary Level Mathematics, with comprehensive revision and exam notes provided.

An Engineering module will also be available, focusing on engineering courses in college and future career opportunities.

In the afternoon students will take part in team building exercises, film production, skincare and beauty care workshops, sport, games and activities, thereby allowing participants a flavour of student life.

“I think it is a fantastic opportunity for students whose senior cycle has been over shadowed by the uncertainty of the pandemic. It will help bridge the gap between online and face-to-face learning, while assisting them with revision preparation and exam techniques. Students will also leave with a comprehensive set of revision notes around the areas we have covered in the course, as well as extra exam questions that are relevant to that particular area," said LIT SA Maths Teacher Liam Cronin who explained the academy will place the emphasis on face to face learning and motivate students ahead of their leaving cert year.

Alphie Rodgers from Derg Isle Adventure Centre commented: “At Derg Isle Adventure Centre we understand the importance and value of outdoor activities. These activities are found to improve mental and physical wellbeing, while providing the perfect environment for a generation of young people broadly affected by the pandemic, to socialise outdoors and away from screens.”

Meanwhile President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said he's are delighted to be able to offer incoming sixth year students a chance to experience the college environment while also accelerating their revision for Leaving Cert 2022.

"Students and teachers alike have worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic, coming up with innovative ways to stay connected during lockdowns and ensure students are on track for their exams. As a knowledge provider, we are happy to compliment these efforts with our LIT Summer Academy. Not only will the academy help students in preparation for the Leaving Cert, it will also give them a taste of the higher education environment and the important social aspect associated with attending a third level institution," he said.

The inaugural LIT Summer Academy 2021 is a week-long series aimed specifically at secondary school students entering their Leaving Cert exam year. It takes place at the LIT campuses at Moylish and Clare Street between Monday, August 9 and Friday August 13.