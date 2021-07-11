LIT launches summer academy to give Leaving Cert students 'a flavour' of college life

LIT launches Summer Academy to give Leaving Cert students 'a flavour' of college life

Clare hurler David Reidy with Scott Cairns, Keelan Hartigan, Liam Cronin and Lorna McNamara at the Launch of LIT Summer Academy | PICTURE: Brian Arthur

Reporter:

Leader reporter

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

THE LIT Summer Academy, designed to give participants an opportunity to catch up on lost face-to-face teaching hours and exam preparation with a strong emphasis on student health and wellbeing, has added a day of action-packed adventure for teenagers whose leisure time has been confined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative, in partnership with Derg Isle Adventure Centre in East Clare will see students spending the final day taking part in activities on land, on water and zipping through the air.

Caring for students’ health and wellbeing, as well as reintroducing fun in a safe and controlled environment is key to the weeklong event that will have students ready to embrace with confidence their final year of secondary school.

From August 9, experienced teachers will provide expert tuition in a chosen subject such as Art, French, Irish, Higher Level Mathematics and Ordinary Level Mathematics, with comprehensive revision and exam notes provided.

An Engineering module will also be available, focusing on engineering courses in college and future career opportunities. 

In the afternoon students will take part in team building exercises, film production, skincare and beauty care workshops, sport, games and activities, thereby allowing participants a flavour of student life.

“I think it is a fantastic opportunity for students whose senior cycle has been over shadowed by the uncertainty of the pandemic. It will help bridge the gap between online and face-to-face learning, while assisting them with revision preparation and exam techniques. Students will also leave with a comprehensive set of revision notes around the areas we have covered in the course, as well as extra exam questions that are relevant to that particular area," said LIT SA Maths Teacher Liam Cronin who explained the academy will place the emphasis on face to face learning and motivate students ahead of their leaving cert year.

Alphie Rodgers from Derg Isle Adventure Centre commented: “At Derg Isle Adventure Centre we understand the importance and value of outdoor activities. These activities are found to improve mental and physical wellbeing, while providing the perfect environment for a generation of young people broadly affected by the pandemic, to socialise outdoors and away from screens.”

Meanwhile President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said he's are delighted to be able to offer incoming sixth year students a chance to experience the college environment while also accelerating their revision for Leaving Cert 2022.

"Students and teachers alike have worked extremely hard throughout the pandemic, coming up with innovative ways to stay connected during lockdowns and ensure students are on track for their exams. As a knowledge provider, we are happy to compliment these efforts with our LIT Summer Academy. Not only will the academy help students in preparation for the Leaving Cert, it will also give them a taste of the higher education environment and the important social aspect associated with attending a third level institution," he said.  

The inaugural LIT Summer Academy 2021 is a week-long series aimed specifically at secondary school students entering their Leaving Cert exam year. It takes place at the LIT campuses at Moylish and Clare Street between Monday, August 9 and Friday August 13.

Limerick art college to retain its identity

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie